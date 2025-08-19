Woman Is Super Excited About The Family Trip To Disney World, But She’s Worried Her Mother-In-Law Will Ruin It

I admit it. I’m a Disney adult. I love Disney, and it’s probably tied to trips I took to Walt Disney World with my family as a child. There were many happy memories.

With that in mind, I can really relate to the woman who wrote this story. She too is a Disney adult, and she is very excited to take her toddler to Walt Disney World.

The problem is that her in-laws are coming too, and she’s worried her mother-in-law will ruin the experience.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for expecting some time with just my husband and toddler and not my in-laws on our Disney World trip? We have a Disney vacation planned in a few months. It will be my in-laws and my toddler, my husband and me. We’ll be there for 9 days. We are paying completely for our portion of the vacation and will have separate hotel rooms.

The trip isn’t just for the kids.

I’m a Disney adult. I love Disney! I’m so excited to be able to take my toddler! It’s extremely special for me since I’ve been going since I was his age.

She wasn’t thrilled to invite her in-laws.

My very controlling MIL has been asking for a family vacation and for some reason because I can’t say no. I told her that her and my FIL can join. They aren’t Disney people and are purely coming to have family time.

She’s worried her mother-in-law will ruin the trip.

My MIL is very bossy and controlling and will just take my son from me and not let me enjoy any of the social moments with him. I brought up to my husband that I’d like some nuclear family time. He says that I’m wrong for just bringing them to Disney and leaving them there when they don’t even like Disney and are coming just for family time. AITA?

She shouldn’t have invited the in-laws. If they’re not really into Disney anyway, they could all go somewhere else for a family vacation, and she could have the Disney vacation her way without the in-laws.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She never should’ve invited the in-laws.

Another person has a similar comment.

This person thinks there are three ways she messed up.

I like the way this person thinks!

Next time, don’t invite the in-laws.

