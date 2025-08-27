Woman Keeps Pictures And Letters From Middle School And High School In A Box, But When Her Husband Decided To Look Through It, They Got Into A Fight

I have several boxes in my closet filled with memories from my high school and college days. There are things like ticket stubs, pictures, cards, and other mementos.

With that in mind, I can definitely relate to the woman who shared this story. She has a box with memories from her middle school and high school days.

After bringing this box with her each time she moves, her husband was finally curious about what was inside.

Keep reading to find out what happened when he looks inside.

AITAH for yelling at my husband about a old box of letters and picutes? I (44F) have a box at the top of my closet full of old letters from when a good friend of mine went on a mission for 2 years , notes from friends and ex’s, cards, pictures, and wedding invitations to people i forgot their names and movie ticket stubs etc from middle school, high school and college and shortly after. Some are happy memories some are not as happy, but memories none the less. I haven’t even gone through through this box in probably 20 years. It just lives in my closet and in all my moves over the last 25+ years it just comes along. There is nothing to hide in it, just old memories and dumb stuff that middle /high school kids write eachother and letters that a missionary sent his friend for 2 years.

Her husband found the box.

Yesterday I came home to find my husband going through it and reading everything. At first I laughed and said “find anything interesting?” Then I noticed he made a mess of it (it is organized by person and middle, high-school and college etc) everything was all mixed up, letters weren’t put back in envelopes, etc. I got mad and told him not to touch my stuff if he was going to just make a mess of it.

He didn’t think it was a big deal.

He said he just wanted to see what was so important that I kept for over 25 years, and he was going to put it away. So I asked him if he knew what envelope belonged to each letter and what ticket and picture belonged to who? He got mad and told me it didn’t really matter.

Now they’re both mad.

I told him to get out of my face and let me put it back together. Now he is ticked off because “it’s just old letters and pictures” AITAH for yelling at my husband for making a mess of a box of old letters and pictures? He thinks I am

He was basically snooping. He shouldn’t have looked through her stuff without asking, and he definitely shouldn’t have messed it all up. It sounds like she had it very well organized, and while that might not mean anything to him since they’re not his memories, it sounds pretty important to her.

He really messed up. She did nothing wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

