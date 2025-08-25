Woman Let Her Friend Move In After A Breakup, But She Ended Up Struggling With Her Own Mental Health As Things Spiraled

Supporting a friend during hard times can be stressful.

Imagine letting a friend move in with you when they’re going through a hard time. If letting them live with you starting having a negative impact on your own mental health, would you kick them out or let them stay?

This woman welcomed her childhood friend to her home after a rough breakup.

But what was supposed to be a short stay became draining, negativity-filled chaos inside the house.

Was she wrong for asking her friend to move out?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my childhood friend to leave after 2 weeks bc her negativity was wrecking my mental health? My childhood friend Lena (30F) had a rough breakup. She asked to crash at my place for a few days to clear her head. I said yes because I wanted to help. But a few days turned into 2 weeks.

This woman noticed how negative her friend turned out to be.

During that time, she got super negative. She was always complaining about her ex, job, life, even little stuff around my house. She barely looked for her own place. Mostly, she just sat on my couch and didn’t help much with chores.

Her mental health was affected, too.

Every convo was her misery nonstop, and she’d shut down any advice. My mental health took a hit. I felt drained and anxious. I even started avoiding my own home.

So, she politely asked her to move out.

After 2 weeks, I told her gently that I cared but her stay was hurting me, and she needed to find a new place. I even offered to help her look. She flipped, called me heartless and a terrible friend for kicking her out when she needed me most. Especially since I “had so much space.” AITA?

Was she wrong to kick her friend out?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Helping others often has reasonable limitations.

