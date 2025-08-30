Woman Makes Plans To Celebrate Her Birthday During The Day, But Her Friends Are Upset She Didn’t Accommodate Their Babysitter’s Availability

It can be complicated to make plans with friends when some friends have kids and others don’t. The friends with kids either have to bring their kids with them or hire a babysitter. The friends without kids have their own work obligations that can be hard to change.

In today’s story, one friend without kids is really annoyed at her friends with kids for wanting her to change her plans to suit their babysitter’s schedule.

Now their friendship is rockier than ever. Let’s see what happened.

AITA for celebrating my birthday without my friends after they rescheduled around babysitters again? I’ve (26F) been part of this friend group since college. We’re close and consistently hang out and have friend game nights. The kicker? I’m the only person in the group without kids. Everyone else is busy raising toddlers and infants!

Hanging out with the friends is getting complicated.

While it seems fair that they’ve been putting on more and more “adults only” events – fancy dinners, wine tastings, and events – great right? Um… no. The adults only events are literally during times that I’m working my restaurant shifts (evenings/weekends) because those are the times their babysitters are available.

A lot of people work during the week, so I don’t think this suggestion is likely to ever happen.

I’ve expressed multiple times that it would be great to have daytime events or meet during the week to do things since my schedule is very flexible during the day. They always say, “oh we’ll try that for the next time”, but it never happens. Last month was the last straw.

Here’s what happened…

My birthday fell on a Sunday, and I asked them if we could do a celebration during the day since I was working that night, and they agreed. Then the day before my celebration the group chat exploded that they were actually now changing it to evening because “Sarah’s babysitter cancelled but can do 7pm instead”. I was so done at that point. I made my own plans for my birthday with my coworkers who were able to show up and post pictures on social media having the best time at brunch and escaping an escape room.

Her friend group is really upset.

Now my original friend group is hurt that I “didn’t even tell them” we changed the plans. They are now calling me petty and that I should understand that finding childcare is hard. But I’m ovèr being the only one who is expected to accommodate everyone else 100% of the time. But I think my job counts as an adult responsibility too and I shouldn’t have to miss my own birthday for their babysitter problems. AITA here?

She didn’t change the plans. Her friends tried to change the plans, but she didn’t go along with it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

