Woman Questioned Her Husband’s Online Friendship, But He Says It’s Only Platonic Even Through They’re Chatting Every Day

AITAH for not supporting my husband’s online friendship with a woman? About a year ago, my husband became friends with a woman on Discord. She was going through a hard time in her marriage. They talked about ways to make it better. His friend knows that he is married, but she has since divorced.

My husband tells me that they mostly talk about nerdy things like puzzles. He is adamant that it is platonic. I think that they have entered into an emotional affair.

My husband first told me about her when he told me a friend he made on Discord was going to come visit for a ski trip. I started asking more questions and that’s when I found out more about her. Although she was married when they first started chatting, she is now divorced. She came for the ski trip in January and it was awkward as hell. I do not support the friendship and was open about that fact.

This has caused a lot of tension in our marriage. We have been married for almost 9 years and we have never disagreed on something like we do with this. My husband feels like I don’t trust him and that I am attacking him. I feel like my feelings are completely dismissed.

To add context, he chats with her online every day and they send each other selfies. We went on a family camping trip a couple weeks ago and got in a huge fight because he was texting her while we were camping. It made me feel like he can’t go a day without talking to her.

When her divorce was finalized, he sent her flowers. They send each other packages in the mail. We have done two couples counseling sessions, and he still won’t budge.

Regardless if they have only had platonic conversations, it’s still too much and completely inappropriate in my opinion. I want to be in a marriage where my husband doesn’t need to text another woman every day and send selfies back and forth.

Cheating starts when you pay more attention to someone else than to your own spouse.

