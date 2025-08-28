Woman Snapped At Her Husband Because He Was Making A Lot Of Noise In The Morning, But He Thought She Was Ungrateful

Miscommunication is normal between spouses.

It can be very frustrating for both spouses when one spouse tries to do something helpful, but the other spouse gets upset about it.

This woman and her baby were abruptly woken up when her husband repeatedly slammed the door.

He was trying to do something helpful, but in the process, he woke them up.

She expressed her frustration, and he, in turn, got frustrated too.

Who do you think is in the right? Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for snapping at my husband after he woke me and our baby up by slamming doors early? This morning, my husband was downstairs slamming the door repeatedly. It was seven times to be specific, which ended up waking both me and our baby. I got up, clearly irritated, and came downstairs. I asked, probably not in the most gentle tone: “Why does the door keep getting slammed?”

Her husband answered that he was watering the plants outside.

He responded with, “I’m watering the plants outside.” The back door, which is directly under the bedroom, is metal and has a spring to pull it shut for the dogs. He was going in and out and letting it slam shut behind him. I didn’t say much beyond that, but he got noticeably upset.

This woman was upset that even though he didn’t do it on purpose, it woke her up and the baby.

His position was that he was doing something helpful (watering/cleaning), and all I did was “complain.” He ended up storming out of the house without much else said. From my side, I get that he didn’t slam the doors on purpose, but it kept happening and it had a direct impact, which was waking up a baby and ruining our sleep. That’s frustrating, especially early in the morning.

She wasn’t even mad. She just expressed her frustration.

I also work from home, full time, and this sets the stage for a rough day when he’s getting ready to leave. I didn’t yell or insult him. I just commented about the noise in a frustrated tone.

Now, she’s wondering if it was wrong that she snapped at him.

He’s now the one who’s upset, and I’m feeling frustrated. Instead of acknowledging the impact of what happened, it’s turned into him being mad. I know my tone probably wasn’t super warm, but I also don’t feel like I was wildly out of line for reacting the way I did. So, AITA for snapping after being woken up? Or was he overreacting to a fair complaint?

It’s possible to mean well and still cause frustration.

