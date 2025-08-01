Woman Struggled With Voice Calls, So She And Her Boyfriend Have A Unique Way Of Communicating With Each Other

Healthy relationships thrive on communication and compromise, but what if you struggle to communicate?

This woman has anxiety and possibly ASD, which makes voice calls uncomfortable for her.

She has other ways to connect with her boyfriend, like texting during video calls, but he doesn’t seem satisfied with this workaround.

Who is being unreasonable here, her or her boyfriend?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA – Am I in the wrong in this situation with my boyfriend? For context, I don’t like calling with absolutely anyone. It could be related either to my ASD or anxiety disorders. When I have to speak on call, it makes me feel stressed. Except it’s one of my boyfriend’s love languages.

This woman wouldn’t talk during her calls with her boyfriend.

We have never called with me speaking. Usually, our calls go like this: he has mic and camera on, and I just message him while he speaks. Or I have my camera on, he has camera and mic on, and I answer through message.

She explained how stressful and overwhelming it is for her.

Now, I made him a paragraph explaining exactly why it is hard for me to do voice calls. I made sure to detail how I most likely wouldn’t enjoy this time we’ll have together. I explained that I’d be overwhelmed and stressed. He messaged me back, saying he’d stop venting to me or expecting to do that voice call.

Now, her boyfriend is crying, and she feels bad about it.

He said he was crying, and I feel bad. Did I really mess up? Am I in the wrong?

It’s a little weird to do a video call but text someone during the call instead of actually talking.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person blames her for not working on the problem.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Speaking to humans is a basic skill, says this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Clear and honest communication is key to any healthy relationship.

