Woman Traveled To See Her Boyfriend And Tour The City, So She Got Mad When He Ask Her To Babysit His Niece Instead
Vacations are meant to be relaxing and enjoyable.
Imagine visiting your partner while they’re on a long-term work trip. Would you be upset if they chose to hang out with their friends instead of you and then told you to babysit for them?
This woman was visiting her boyfriend during his long-term work trip.
She had plans to walk to the city and do a full-day tour, but her boyfriend texted her that she needed to babysit his niece while he played football.
She doesn’t like this change of plans and isn’t sure what to do about it.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for refusing to babysit my BFs niece during my vacation?
I am currently visiting my boyfriend while he is on a long-term work trip. I arrived Saturday, and I’m staying for a week and a half.
This first weekend was uneventful because he was feeling very sick.
I stayed in all day Saturday and helped clean up his place and paid attention to him.
This woman watched her boyfriend play football before going to the city.
On Sunday, he felt well enough to go out and play football for 4 1/2 hours.
I watched him for the first hour. Then, I walked to the city and got a drop-in pedicure.
He still has to work during the weekdays.
She received a text from him saying she should babysit his niece.
So this morning, while I was still getting ready, he sent me a text saying:
“My niece is coming to stay Saturday and Sunday. I’m bringing her to football and you have to watch her. So no walking the city for you.”
She got mad.
I was furious. First of all, I’m on vacation. I did not sign up to babysit for a full weekend of this trip.
I asked how old she was.
If she’s old enough to stay here by herself, she should be old enough to stay by the picnic area while he plays.
He doesn’t even know how old she is, only that “she needs a guardian.”
She was also upset that he was neglecting their plans.
I’m also devastated because that was the only weekend where we could go out while he was off.
I told him specifically months ago that I wanted to go on a certain tour with him on his day off, and he’s apparently forgotten.
When I reminded him, he said we could go after work on Friday.
That’s taking a full-day experience and chopping it in half.
Now, she’s wondering if her reaction was valid.
He says that since he is letting me stay for free, I could spare a day to babysit his niece while he plays football.
He gets his housing paid for by his work, and also, I’m his girlfriend! Like, why wouldn’t I stay for free? What are you going to do, charge me hotel fees?
AITA for freaking out about this?
She’s there to visit him not babysit.
A girlfriend is never a free babysitter.
