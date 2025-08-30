Woman Tried To Help A Stranger In Need, But She Decided To Walk Away When It Went Too Far

Helping others should come from the heart, but not without thought.

If a homeless person asked you to buy some things for them at the grocery store, would you do it, or would you refuse?

This woman was approached by someone outside a grocery store.

The lady asked for help buying a few grocery items, and she agreed.

But when the lady grabbed more than what she was expecting, she felt like something was off. Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for agreeing to help a woman beggar at the grocery store and then bailing on her? I was going into my local grocery store to get a few things. A woman outside stopped me and asked if I would get something for her kids. I would prefer to buy something from a store than give out money because I know exactly what it’s being used for (not drugs or alcohol), so I agreed.

This woman agreed to buy a few things for the beggar.

She insisted on coming into the store with me. We go in and she bee-lines it to the laundry aisle. She picks out the most expensive detergent (around $30–40). She tells me she needs to wash her daughter’s clothes. I reluctantly agreed and started walking her towards the checkout.

They lined up to the cashier, but she was thinking twice in paying for all of the woman’s stuff.

Then, she starts saying she hasn’t washed her hair, so she picks out a shampoo, soap, and conditioner. Not the grocery store brand either that’s fairly cheap, but the name-brand stuff. It seemed like she was intentionally picking out the most expensive items in the aisle. I get in line and she joins me with like 7 or 8 things now in her arms, probably adding up to $80 to $100.

She said sorry and walked out of the store.

I froze for a minute, not knowing what to do. It was a long line that day, so I had a few minutes to process. Finally, I just told her I was sorry and walked out with her standing in line holding the items. I walked a few streets over to a smaller grocery store and got everything I needed.

She had a feeling that the woman was taking advantage of her.

My gut tells me she was trying to rip me off. But I also felt awful thinking about the look on her face as I turned to leave and how embarrassing it must have been for her to be stood in line after that or putting the items back.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

The money wasn’t insignificant, but it wouldn’t have been missed from my account. I would have liked to have done something nice for someone, but the whole experience felt off. Now, I’m worried I did the exact opposite of a good deed and left someone hanging. AITA?

She trusted her gut, but was that the right thing to do?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Kindness is freely given, but it’s not always unlimited.

