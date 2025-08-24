Woman’s Father-In-Law Parks On Her Septic Tank When He’s At Her House To Do Renovations, And Her Father Thinks This Is A Big Problem

If you buy a house that’s a fixer upper, it’s great if you have people in your family who are skilled at home renovations.

If a family member offered to help you fix up your house for free and they were doing something at your house that worried you, would you call them out on it or trust their judgement?

In today’s story, one woman is concerned that her father-in-law, who is an electrician, keeps parking his truck on top of her house’s septic tank; however, he thinks she’s ridiculous to be concerned.

Who is right in this story?

Read on for all the details.

AITA for asking fil not to park on my septic tank? Am I a jerk for asking my father in law to not park on my septic tank? I 23f currently live with my in laws (mil, fil, sil, my husband and my one year old twins). We recently bought our own house that needs many renovations and have been working on it for about a month now, it’s an hour from my in laws house where we all live so it’s been taking awhile for us to really get things done.

Both of their dads are helping with the renovations.

My FIL is an electrician and my dad is a plumber. My dad pointed out that every time we are here to work my FIL parks on the septic tank. My father politely mentioned it to my FIL and my fil blew him off and said it was fine. I asked my husband today to mention it to his dad. He said he would and then never did because he is scared of his dad.

She brought it up again.

While standing around drinking coffee getting ready to start our day I mentioned it to my father in law and just politely asked that he not park there due to the septic being located there. Our house was built in 1920 we don’t know when the septic is from or honestly anything about it other than its location. My fil immediately became defensive and said it was fine. I politely said I would please like him to move his truck, (he’s been parking here for the whole month and I understand he’s confused about me randomly asking now after all this time) He starts swearing at me telling me that he’s working on MY house. (Acting as if that means we owe him?)

She didn’t back down.

Mind you I’m holding a one year old, my dad standing in the room with us, my husband is right next to me holding the other child. My fil is now screaming at me using the f word saying he’s working on my fing house. My husband walks away with one child and I stand my ground firmly telling him he cannot park there. He cusses me out infront of my dad and leaves in his truck all ticked off.

She’s just listening to her dad’s advice.

Am I a jerk for telling him he can’t park there? Should I allow him to park there simply because he’s working on my house? Am I wrong is it ok for him to park on it? My dad’s been a plumber for 30 years and insists it is not ok for vehicles to be driven on or parked on a septic tank and that the truck very well could cause it to collapse.

If there are other places to park, it doesn’t seem like this should be a big deal.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Her husband needs to man up!

This person wouldn’t allow the father-in-law to come back.

Another person thinks the husband is the real problem.

Seriously! Just park somewhere else.

This is another good suggestion.

Her father-in-law just doesn’t want to admit he’s wrong.

