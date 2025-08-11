Woman’s Mother-In-Law Keeps Showing Up At Events She Wasn’t Invited To, And She’s Not Sure If This Is Normal In-Law Behavior

Imagine being married and your parents plan a get-together for your side of the family. Would you invite your in-laws to join the event, or would you leave that decision up to your parents?

In today’s story, one woman is really annoyed that her mother-in-law keeps showing up at events she’s not invited to, and she points the blame at her husband.

What should she do about it? Keep reading for all the details of this family drama.

WIBTA if I asked my husband to stop telling his mother about my family’s events and get-together’s? I’m not the biggest fan of my MIL. She is overbearing, controlling and passive aggressive. The past few family get-togethers on my side of the family she has attended – with no invitation. My husband tells her about said events and she’ll show up.

Her family tries to be nice, but they really don’t like her.

Of course, my family would never shut her out; but the last time she was there, not only did she not contribute to anything, she also took a to-go plate for her and her other son, which was so rude and tacky to me. She’ll make comments about how we do certain things and I know it annoys some of my family but they will not tell me directly out of respect, but they have told my mom who told me. Personally, I feel she is the type of person you simply cannot be around for a long time.

And she tries not to be around her.

I most definitely keep my distance. I don’t want her invading my family anymore. I mentioned this to a friend and she told me my MIL would be very hurt and offended.

She’s not sure if her MIL’s behavior is normal or not.

I’m honestly focused on peace and I don’t have that when she is around me. I don’t know many married people so I’m not sure if this is normal or not. The married couples I do know, their MILs/FILs don’t attend events of their spouse’s unless it’s something really big. I don’t want to hurt anyone but I also don’t want to be uncomfortable, either.

It is weird that her MIL is showing up at events she wasn’t invited to. Really, it seems that the husband is the problem because he needs to stop telling her about these events.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really needs to talk to her husband.

This person thinks she has two problems.

Clearly, the husband is the root of the problem.

This would be an easy way to solve the problem.

She can’t have FOMO if she doesn’t know she’s missing out.

Her husband needs to keep his mouth shut.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.