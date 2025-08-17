Young Girl Wants To Buy A Tumbler, But She Can’t Afford It Until She Gets The Store App To Work

Some stores offer discounts for signing up for store credit cards and downloading store apps.

Would you download a store app if it meant you could get a store discount?

In today’s story, one girl already has the app on her phone, but it doesn’t seem to work properly. She really needs that store discount!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Preteen girl couldn’t afford what she wanted I work in a fashion store at the mall that also sells a few housewares. This happened last week, I think around my third day on till as I’m relatively new. A young girl comes in buying a couple things, a shirt and a water bottle, the kind that looks like a cup with a straw but reusable (just looked up and they’re called tumblers lol). We have a store app like a membership card, I don’t promote it to every customer but I decide to do it with her for some reason.

The girl opened up the app.

Me: You can get 20% off if you download it now Her: I already have it Me: Oh, then would you like to bring it up on your phone? You can get 10% off (I assumed she already used it once and the 20% is only the first purchase) She brings it up but the code I have to enter is not showing up, which I’d never seen before.

It was odd, but the customer didn’t seem to mind.

Me: Hmm, I’m not quite sure why it’s not showing up Her: Oh, I don’t have wifi Me: Oh, that’s alright then I tell her the total and she digs through her wallet for cash, then tells me she won’t get the tumbler. I say alright and put it on the back counter.

She returned with cash.

A few customers later, she comes back, with the tumbler again. She counts out cash and a bunch of change and I help her count it out, but she’s short by a few dollars. Her: I’ll come back Me: No problem I put the tumbler on the back counter.

The employee tried to help her afford it.

A few customers later, she’s back, with the same tumbler, again, and we go through the counting out change again, but she’s still about 65 cents short. This whole time she kept calm and didn’t show any sign of being upset. Me: If you go find wifi, you could load up the app and get 10% off, then you’d have enough Her: How much would it be with the 10% off? Me: applies the discount to check it’d be $13.00, so you’d have enough Her: Okay

She finally got the app to work.

She leaves, I put the tumbler on the back counter, and a while later, she comes back with another. The app works, and she actually hasn’t used it before so she gets the 20% off, and the total ends up being $11 something. Three tumblers on the back counter, and the fourth hers to keep 🙂

Persistence pays off, I guess. Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loved how patient they both were.

This retail worker loves to give discounts to preteens.

Here’s another retail worker who likes to give discounts.

This bugs me too.

This person would’ve helped the girl in another way.

A 20% discount can make a big difference!

