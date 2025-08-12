Young Mom Took Her Family For A Day At The Pool, But She Was Startled By The Behavior Of Two Unsupervised Teens

There’s no feeling like lounging by the pool on a hot summer’s day.

So when the woman in this story had the opportunity to take family members to the pool, she was expecting a day of swimming and relaxing.

Unfortunately, a pair of local teenage boys had other ideas.

AITA for complaining to my landlord about two children at my apartment complex? I am a 23 year old woman, and I have a toddler who is two. Recently I took my daughter’s half brother, his mom, and his aunt to the pool at my apartment. The rules of the pool are: Be respectful to those around you.

No cursing/screaming or yelling.

No loud music at the pool.

No bringing glass drinks to the pool.

No one under the age of 18 at the pool without a parent or guardian present.

There’s a reason I brought up these rules. There were two teenage boys, who are about 14-15 years old, and I understand that there will be splashing, it’s a pool, but they were purposefully splashing people in their faces. The first time they splashed me in the face purposely, I asked, “Can you be careful and not splash me in the face please?” They stopped briefly. Then they purposefully splashed my two year old daughter in the face many times. I had asked them to stop!

Then they were screaming curse words at the pool in front of small children, when there were three other young children there besides mine. They were playing very inappropriate music, music small children shouldn’t be hearing. They were playing a dirty song on a loud speaker. Then other children at the pool heard it and asked their parents what the words meant. The other parents were also very upset, and I was fed up.

Keep in mind people have complained about these kids before. The day before they were outside of my window at 7am yelling, swearing, and being loud. I understand kids will be kids, but it doesn’t excuse poor behavior. They have woken up our neighbors on several occasions. I emailed the office and told the building manager the situation. She typically doesn’t reply until business hours, so I was very grateful she replied. I felt bad to bother her on her day off, but these teenagers were out of line.

She replied with, “I will look into it when I get back into the office. I’m sorry for what they did. I will send an email reminding all residents of the rules of the pool.” She continued, “Many other residents in the past hour have complained to us about the same situation. It will be taken care of.” Luckily our rental office and building management are very good and professional about handling complaints. AITA?

The kids were out of line, and their parents should be supervising them at the pool, as well as ensuring that they behave better going forward.

There’s no excuse to splash toddlers and expose them to bad language in a public space.

There’s a difference between letting kids be kids and letting them run riot and harass neighboring residents.

Without action, it’s likely that their behavior will only continue to get worse, so bringing it to the attention of management was the only appropriate answer.

These teens ruined what should have been a nice day at the pool for local families.

They should be ashamed.

