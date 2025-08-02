Young Professional Wants To Get Her Own Apartment, But Her Choice Is Complicated By Her Parents’ Intense Emotional Needs

At some point, everybody has to set themselves apart from their parents. The process of individuation is a critical part of our growth as human beings.

But in this story, when a daughter tries to leave the nest her parents are definitely not unflappable about it. In fact, they are very flapped.

Let’s see why this move out is causing such a stir.

AITA for renting an apartment without telling my parents, even though they depend on me emotionally? I (24F) recently rented an apartment 6 minutes from my parents’ house. I didn’t tell them beforehand, just told them after everything was signed. And now they’re saying I betrayed them.

Let’s dig deeper.

For context: I have a full-time job as a civil servant in IT (not as chill as people assume), I’m graduating college this year, and I make enough to support myself comfortably. I rented this place because I’m really sick. Like, medically sick.

A few days ago, I got test results showing my stress system has collapsed from chronic stress. My doctor said if I keep living like this, I’ll start experiencing symptoms similar to menopause by 25. That scared me.

Home sounds like prison.

Life at home is… intense. There are daily fights, no privacy, no space to study or relax. My dad sleeps on the floor because there aren’t enough beds. I’m not allowed to play games, talk to friends on the phone, or even use my computer freely. Everything must be turned off by 9–10pm. They watch my screen, monitor everything, and after a stalker situation and finding out I had an American friend, they doubled down on controlling me.

This sounds stressful.

My mom has a condition where she gets seizures at night when she’s under stress. I’m the only one who stays calm enough to help because my dad panics and rocks her, my sister just cries and hugs her. So yes, I know they depend on me emotionally. But the doctor said it’s a lifelong condition and not fatal. We’ve tried to keep the peace at home, but nothing really works.

The stress is constant.

She was trying to do the right thing.

So I made a choice: I found a nice, quiet place nearby. I thought I was helping everyone because they wouldn’t need to pay for my health costs anymore, my dad could take my bed, my sister could use my room to study. I stayed close in case they needed me.

But when I told them, they cried, yelled, said I was a traitor and ungrateful. That if I really cared, I would’ve asked their permission first. They said I need to break the lease, or they’ll never speak to me again and will turn my whole extended family against me, including my elderly grandparents, who don’t have much time left.

She’s not sure moving out is a good idea.

Now I’m second-guessing everything. Was I wrong for acting fast and not involving them in the decision? Was it cruel to do it without asking, even though it’s my life, my money, and my health at risk? AITA for renting an apartment without their input, even if it means finally being able to breathe?

Everybody deserves a little breathing room. Sounds like everybody in this family could use it.

How does the comments section on Reddit feel?

One person says, don’t you know that they’re toxic, baby?

Someone else says these parents need to get help… and not from OP.

Another person points out that this is emotional abuse.

Somebody else says, hell is other people… sometimes family.

One poster says, take care, OP!

These empty-nesters are being real vultures.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.