Growing up often means learning how to make your own choices, even when others aren’t ready for you to.

One young woman wanted a little financial freedom and opened her own bank account to get a head start. But much to her surprise, her parents treated the move like an act of rebellion.

Now she’s caught between chasing her independence and keeping the peace.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for opening an independent checking account? I (18) still live with my parents. I’m going into my sophomore year of college. Before, I only had one checking account that my mom is also on. One day, I decided I wanted to have my own account.

Up until now, her money has been pretty tied to her parents’.

I felt (and still feel) that I’m an adult and can have a little bit more financial freedom. I still have my joint account with my mom so that she can still easily transfer money back and forth for bills and such. I didn’t tell my parents I was going to open another account, and I was scared to tell them that I did. And then I forgot to tell them later.

But when her parents found out, they weren’t happy.

I definitely take the blame for their anger on this one. Like yeah, they don’t need to know, but it would’ve been nice to tell them. Anyways, today my dad got angry because he thinks my boyfriend (that he doesn’t like) “put me up to it” or thinks I’ve been giving my boyfriend money.

This isn’t the case at all though.

Neither assumption is the case. My boyfriend didn’t even know about it, nor does he care, and he doesn’t need money from me. AITA because I didn’t tell my parents about the account?

She had every right to manage the

The state of her finances really isn’t her parents’ business.

Her parents should be happy she’s working on becoming more independent.

This sort of thing is only natural for someone her age.

Her parents will throw their little tantrum, but eventually, it will pass.

Establishing her own account was a positive step towards becoming a well-adjusted adult. If only her parents saw it that way.

Their overreaction only proved how much she needed a little autonomy.

