A Coffee Shop Owner Told Them to Stop Bringing Cakes To Sell, And Now The Owner Makes Even Less Money Now On Other Baked Goods

Business owner doesn’t know maths. “I sell baked goods to a local coffee shop. I have been doing it for over a year. They recently got a new owner and they are trying to make some changes.

The new owner has made some questionable choices already, but it’s really none of my business. I just show up a few times a week and drop off various items for them to sell. At the end of week I drop off an invoice and they pay me. All is well. For a while I was bringing a cake each week. Each cake is pre-sliced so the staff has no work to do. A couple of relevant details: One, the cakes always sell out. Two, the cakes have the highest margin for her. I sell her a cake that is 12 servings for for $40. She sells it for $5.25 a slice. So she makes about 1.90 per serving. Most of the other items she is only making .85-1.00 per serving. Recently, the new owner tells me to stop bringing cakes. She says they are too expensive.

So instead, I’ve been bringing cupcakes. They sell for $4.00 a piece and I bring 12 of them, I charge her 3.15 each. Now she only makes .85 cents a serving. No cakes though, so she is happy!”

