A Cosmetic Nurse Removed A Man’s Wrist Tattoo So His Apple Watch Would Work

by Matthew Gilligan

man getting tattoos removed

TikTok/@hwclinicbrugge

Could this be true…?

A cosmetic nurse posted a viral video on TikTok that showed her using a laser to remove a man’s wrist tattoo…so his Apple Watch would work properly.

Hmmm…

tattoo removal on a man

TikTok/@hwclinicbrugge

The video shows the process taking place on tattoos on the man’s wrist and the text overlay reads,  “Removing tattoo for Apple Watch use.”

man getting a tattoo removed

TikTok/@hwclinicbrugge

In the caption, she wrote, “Did you know that an Apple Watch and a tattoo are not a good combination?”

Is this a real thing?

Inquiring minds want to know!

tattoo removal on a man

TikTok/@hwclinicbrugge

Here’s the video.

@hwclinicbrugge

Did you know that an apple watch and a tattoo are not a good combination ⌚️😳⚡️ #apple #applewatch #tattooremoval #tattoos #asmr #fyp #picoplus #satisfying #picolaser #brugge #hwclinicbrugge

♬ som original – Mah

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 10.38.05 AM A Cosmetic Nurse Removed A Mans Wrist Tattoo So His Apple Watch Would Work

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 10.38.55 AM A Cosmetic Nurse Removed A Mans Wrist Tattoo So His Apple Watch Would Work

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 10.39.24 AM A Cosmetic Nurse Removed A Mans Wrist Tattoo So His Apple Watch Would Work

Well, this is a new one…

