A Customer Got Freaked Out Because An Employee Offered Them A Deal, And They Promptly Ran Out Of A Grocery Store

I know I sound like a broken record, but hear me out…

People are crazy!

And this Reddit user knows all about it.

Check out the story they shared about a customer who sounds just a tad bit paranoid.

Funny Story from my time as a Grocery Store Cashier. “I’ve been working at my local grocery store for more than a year now, and this happened in the first 3 months after I was hired. We have a store card where you can only receive sales from our store card, which we call the “Bonus Card”, and we offer to use a designated “Store Card” for customers who don’t yet or don’t have one. I had a customer who wanted to get 2 boxes of shaved ice cups that were a 2-for-something sale. When I pressed total he asked me about it, and I asked him if he had a Bonus Card, and if he didn’t have one I could offer him our “Store Card”. I also mentioned that the sale wouldn’t come off without it.

What the…?!?!

Before I could even push the number for the store card, he ran out of the store, leaving the groceries on the conveyor belt. I haven’t seen him since, and I told my coach what happened. She just offered to take the shaved ice back to the freezer section. to this day we still like to laugh about the experience because of how unexpected it was.”

