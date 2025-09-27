A Customer Keeps Bothering A Cashier To Get Money For Bottles & Cans, So She Tells Her To Go Somewhere Else Next Time

There are some people in life who insist on doing EVERYTHING the hard way…

Bottle Returns. “I work as a supervisor at a small convenience store. In my area, there is a law where if we sell a product that is eligible to be returned for a bottle deposit, we must take it back if asked. However, we are also directly across the street from a large grocery store that has redemption machines.

The other day, an older woman comes in with her husband to buy some stuff and return some bottles. She is notorious for doing this, usually when we are busy. When my cashier saw her come in the store, she asked me to stand behind the register with her in case there was any trouble. Of course, I said I would and pretended to be looking over the schedule. She rings the lady up for her purchases and then starts counting the bottles and cans. It comes out to be worth $2.40. My cashier tells the customer that she will process the bottle return today, but that if she comes back next time with over $1 worth we will refuse to do it and send her across the street because they are better equipped.

As expected, this woman starts throwing a hissy fit. She brings up the fact that it is illegal to refuse her and that, if we do, she’s going to call the state police to report us and we’ll all be fired. My cashier apologizes and mentions that the only reason she suggests for her to go across the street is that it will be quicker for the customer. She doesn’t like this idea. She says that, obviously, we don’t like her and don’t want her business. My cashier tries to explain but the customer keeps cutting her off, talking about how nobody cares about her anymore. Eventually, she starts yelling about how everybody she ever loved is gone now because she’s so old.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I felt a little bad about that. However, I also felt it was unnecessary for her to try and use that against us. After a few minutes of this, the transaction is over and she eventually leaves. I still don’t understand why she doesn’t just go across the street but I guess we’ll never know.”

