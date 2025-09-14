September 14, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Customer Talked About Why She’s Not Happy With Her Expensive Samsung Refrigerator

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a fridge

TikTok/@aprillauren_

Do refrigerators and other appliances in our homes need to be “smart?”

That’s a big question these days and it seems like a lot of folks out there are rejecting this movement toward the future.

In the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, a woman named April explained why she’s not satisfied with the Samsung Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator she bought…for $2,500.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@aprillauren_

April told viewers why they shouldn’t buy this particular appliance and she started by saying that the AI system scans the food you take in and out.

But the AI system got it wrong a lot of the time, which April demonstrated to viewers.

She said, “This system sucks.”

woman with a fridge

TikTok/@aprillauren_

April continued, “The moment you touch it, there is a fingerprint.”

The TikTokker also said that the freezer’s ice maker is no bueno.

She said, “It will dump ice all down in your freaking freezer.”

woman talking about her fridge

TikTok/@aprillauren_

Here’s the video.

@aprillauren_

I really just need there to be a darn sensor for the ice drawer 😅 #productreview #samsung

♬ original sound – April Lauren

And this is what viewers had to say…

Screenshot 2025 08 23 at 12.00.12 PM A Customer Talked About Why Shes Not Happy With Her Expensive Samsung Refrigerator

Screenshot 2025 08 23 at 12.00.24 PM A Customer Talked About Why Shes Not Happy With Her Expensive Samsung Refrigerator

Screenshot 2025 08 23 at 12.00.38 PM A Customer Talked About Why Shes Not Happy With Her Expensive Samsung Refrigerator

Maybe these fancy gadgets aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…

Let it be just a fridge.

Categories: STORIES
