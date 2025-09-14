A Customer Talked About Why She’s Not Happy With Her Expensive Samsung Refrigerator

Do refrigerators and other appliances in our homes need to be “smart?”

That’s a big question these days and it seems like a lot of folks out there are rejecting this movement toward the future.

In the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, a woman named April explained why she’s not satisfied with the Samsung Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator she bought…for $2,500.

April told viewers why they shouldn’t buy this particular appliance and she started by saying that the AI system scans the food you take in and out.

But the AI system got it wrong a lot of the time, which April demonstrated to viewers.

She said, “This system sucks.”

April continued, “The moment you touch it, there is a fingerprint.”

The TikTokker also said that the freezer’s ice maker is no bueno.

She said, “It will dump ice all down in your freaking freezer.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say…

Maybe these fancy gadgets aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…

Let it be just a fridge.

