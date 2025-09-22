September 22, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Customer Wasn’t Happy After A Postal Worker Broke Her Package By Being Careless

by Matthew Gilligan

Thank goodness for doorbell cameras these days, huh?

A woman named Astrid posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too thrilled by what she saw a U.S. postal worker do with one of her packages.

The video shows the delivery person drop a large box over Astrid’s fence into her driveway.

The result was a broken ceramic sculpture.

In the caption, Astrid wrote, “Count your days USPS! Why are USPS mail carrier always in a bad mood!”

She added, “The gate is open and she literally tossed it over hard causing the stuff inside to break! Laziness at its finest.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Count your days USPS!!! Why are usps mail carrier always in a bad mood!! The gate is open and she literally tossed it over hard causing the stuff inside to break! Laziness at its finest 🥴😠😠#uspsproblems #mailcarrier #usps #delivery #fyp #deliverydriver #mailcarrier

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Jeez, talk about getting a big, fat F in customer service…

