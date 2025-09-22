A Customer Wasn’t Happy After A Postal Worker Broke Her Package By Being Careless
by Matthew Gilligan
Thank goodness for doorbell cameras these days, huh?
A woman named Astrid posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too thrilled by what she saw a U.S. postal worker do with one of her packages.
The video shows the delivery person drop a large box over Astrid’s fence into her driveway.
The result was a broken ceramic sculpture.
In the caption, Astrid wrote, “Count your days USPS! Why are USPS mail carrier always in a bad mood!”
She added, “The gate is open and she literally tossed it over hard causing the stuff inside to break! Laziness at its finest.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@astridxtx
Count your days USPS!!! Why are usps mail carrier always in a bad mood!! The gate is open and she literally tossed it over hard causing the stuff inside to break! Laziness at its finest 🥴😠😠#uspsproblems #mailcarrier #usps #delivery #fyp #deliverydriver #mailcarrier
And here’s what viewers had to say about this.
Jeez, talk about getting a big, fat F in customer service…
