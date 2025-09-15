September 15, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Driver Said Her Homeowners Association Towed Her Car Away For No Reason, And Her Vehicle Was Damaged In The Process

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her car

TikTok/@dystaneeb

Here we go again, folks…

It’s another story about a Homeowners Association (HOA) gone wild!

A TikTokker named Dystanee posted a video and showed viewers how her HOA stepped out of bounds in a big when it towed and damaged her car.

woman talking about hoa

TikTok/@dystaneeb

Dystanee posted her video in response to another TikTokker who commented, “HOA should be illegal.”

The viral video shows damage to the rear bumper of Dystanee’s car.

woman talking about her car

TikTok/@dystaneeb

In the caption, Dystanee told viewers that her car was towed by her own HOA.

She wrote, “This should definitely be illegal.”

woman examining her bumper

TikTok/@dystaneeb

Here’s the video.

@dystaneeb

Replying to @Black Blade the damages to my car from the HOA toll company!! This should definitely be illegal

♬ original sound – Dystanee Brooks

Now check out what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.51.40 PM A Driver Said Her Homeowners Association Towed Her Car Away For No Reason, And Her Vehicle Was Damaged In The Process

Another viewer has been there…

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.51.53 PM A Driver Said Her Homeowners Association Towed Her Car Away For No Reason, And Her Vehicle Was Damaged In The Process

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.52.04 PM A Driver Said Her Homeowners Association Towed Her Car Away For No Reason, And Her Vehicle Was Damaged In The Process

Are HOAs out of control?

All signs point to YES.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter