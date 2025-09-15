A Driver Said Her Homeowners Association Towed Her Car Away For No Reason, And Her Vehicle Was Damaged In The Process

Here we go again, folks…

It’s another story about a Homeowners Association (HOA) gone wild!

A TikTokker named Dystanee posted a video and showed viewers how her HOA stepped out of bounds in a big when it towed and damaged her car.

Dystanee posted her video in response to another TikTokker who commented, “HOA should be illegal.”

The viral video shows damage to the rear bumper of Dystanee’s car.

In the caption, Dystanee told viewers that her car was towed by her own HOA.

She wrote, “This should definitely be illegal.”

Here’s the video.

@dystaneeb Replying to @Black Blade the damages to my car from the HOA toll company!! This should definitely be illegal ♬ original sound – Dystanee Brooks

Now check out what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer has been there…

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Are HOAs out of control?

All signs point to YES.

