A Driver Said She Has A Hack For Pumping Gas The Right Way – ‘And this was $30. It usually takes me $60.’

In this installment, a woman named Alecia talked to viewers about what she claims is the proper way to pump gas.

Alecia said, “God bless the person that said when you’re pumping your gas, to put it on the slow setting, so it doesn’t cause those air bubbles.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers that the console on her car said she’d be able to drive 522 miles without having to get more gas.

Alecia said, “And this was $30. It usually takes me $60 to fill my tank to like 400 miles.”

She added, “I don’t remember the creator, but God will bless you. I hope both sides of your pillow are cold tonight when you sleep.”

Might as well give it a shot…

