September 28, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Driver Said She Has A Hack For Pumping Gas The Right Way – ‘And this was $30. It usually takes me $60.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If TikTok is good for anything, it’s car tips!

And who doesn’t want FREE advice about how to get the most out of their vehicle?

In this installment, a woman named Alecia talked to viewers about what she claims is the proper way to pump gas.

Alecia said, “God bless the person that said when you’re pumping your gas, to put it on the slow setting, so it doesn’t cause those air bubbles.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers that the console on her car said she’d be able to drive 522 miles without having to get more gas.

Alecia said, “And this was $30. It usually takes me $60 to fill my tank to like 400 miles.”

She added, “I don’t remember the creator, but God will bless you. I hope both sides of your pillow are cold tonight when you sleep.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Might as well give it a shot…

