A Friendly Woman On A Delivery Route Offers Her UPS Driver Some Water And Kindness, Only To Be Reprimanded By His Jealous Wife

Delivering mail or packages, especially in this day and age when EVERYTHING is ordered online, can be a thankless job.

But in this story, one woman tried to say thanks to her UPS driver with water on a hot day… only to have it thrown in her face later.

AITAH for giving the UPS driver water and a snack? To set the scene, I (32F) usually give my postal workers snacks or waters around the holidays. But in the summer, I like to grab drinks from the fridge and hand it to them directly bc they’d get hot if I let them sit outside.

Last week, my usual UPS driver (60ish M) came to drop off a delivery for my front neighbor. It must’ve been around 9pm bc it was darkish outside. He parked in front of my house and when I noticed him, I thought, I’ll go hand him a water and snack since it’s so hot outside!

He was on the phone with his wife and when he saw me he went, “Oh let me ask my wife if I can take it… Honey, can I take a water from a customer?”

He then proceeds takes the (sealed) water bottle and snack, says thank you, and I walk away. Yesterday, he rang my doorbell. I come out and say hi, he then asks if he can speak to me while mumbling something on his headset. Conversation went like this:

Him: “She’s right here honey, I’m gonna put you on speaker.” Me: “Hello?” Wife: “I mean as long as you tell her what you needed to tell her, then that’s it.”

Him: “She’s listening to you, go ahead” Me: “Hello..?” Wife: “As a married woman, I don’t appreciate you giving my husband water or anything.”

Me: “Oh, I usually give my UPS, USPS, and all postal workers snacks or water around the holidays, and especially right now since it’s so hot and they’re out here so late.” Wife: “Well as a married woman, I don’t like that. And he didn’t even have a package for you, you walked out and looked for him. I thought he was at a business making deliveries. Let me take care of my husband.”

*I thought it was a joke I’m NGL. I let her finish her rant. Me: “Well, he was making a delivery to my front neighbors, but you know what, I apologize. I will never give your husband anything else from here on out, have a good day.”

He then proceeded to say thanks and walked away. Didn’t say anything else. Mind you, this man is our usual UPS driver. When he drives by, he honks and waves, loves grabbing snacks around the holidays, so I was completely caught off guard with the wife going off on me.

I was just trying to be nice. So, AITAH for handing over a water and snack to the UPS driver?

