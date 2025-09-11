A Girl Makes a Bad Joke About Her Friend’s Weight As A Child, And The Little Girl Inside Of Her Feels Hurt And Insecure All Over Again

Good comedy pushes boundaries. But that doesn’t mean there’s no such thing as a bad joke.

Like in this story, when one friend sees a picture of another girl as a toddler and takes the opportunity to bully the girl for her weight… from years ago?

But when the girl expresses her hurt, the friend accuses her of lacking a sense of humor.

Let’s see what the punchline is here.

AITA for calling my friend out on her joke? I was showing my friend a picture of my 5-year-old self and she went: “Ew you look so freakin fat!” I was shocked, hurt. The next day I texted her and let her know that she offended me when she made that comment but I knew she probably didn’t mean anything so I’d try to forgive and let that go.

Just please don’t ever do that again. I’ve already had childhood trauma related to my body image.

She told me she was surprised and sad that I did not take her joke well and that I might have misunderstood her. She was joking and the fact that I’m too sensitive about it made her feel like she had to walk on eggshells around me. She said she thought we were close that’s why she was comfortable making jokes like that.

She told me she loved to joke around only with her close friends and maybe I was too nitpicky with her words. What she really meant was I looked chubby and cute as a kid: “You knew I didn’t mean that. Words of affirmation just aren’t my thing.

“I’ve always been a little savage and mean, but in a humorous way. I just thought you might have overreacted. “We all have certain things that we’re insecure about, and that’s totally normal, but maybe we should work on ourselves first and try to heal before we project it on other people.”

So I told her that her joke was actually very insensitive and on the verge of insulting. I really wanted to forgive her, but I also feel like it’s necessary to bring this up because this matter needs to be taken seriously. If she loves to make mean comments disguised as “jokes” like that to her friends – that behavior is not okay and should never be tolerated.

And the way she defends herself instead of taking the other’s feelings in, almost feels like a text-book victim blaming. She still said she did not understand where this was coming from and was asking questions about my childhood trauma. This person makes me rethink the whole friendship lol.

Yes I’m aware I’m still on my journey of self-healing. Some days I’m thriving. Some days I just wake up and absolutely hate the way I look (and used to look). But I’ve learned that just me making progress, and healing isn’t linear. So yeah, I really want to forgive but at the same time I’m questioning if this friendship is worth keeping. AITA for snapping at my friend and calling her out like that?

Fat shaming isn’t OK at any age.

Just say no.

