A Health Expert Talked About The Differences Between Flour And Corn Tortillas

You hear a lot of conflicting information about food nutrition these days, and here’s another video for you to digest!

A man named Justin posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about what he learned when he compared corn and flour tortillas.

Justin told viewers that he ate two flour tortillas one day and two corn tortillas another day to see how his blood sugar levels looked.

Surprisingly, the TikTokker learned that the corn tortillas caused his blood sugar level to go higher than the flour ones.

Justin said, “This is very interesting to me simply because the flour tortillas were a little bit larger, and they had more carbohydrate content than these corn tortillas, but I had a higher spike from the corn tortillas.”

He added, “If you’re concerned with your blood sugar, it’s a good idea to test the various foods to see which ones you react to more than others.”

Justin also said, “Remember that individual results will vary.”

