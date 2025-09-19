September 19, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Health Expert Talked About The Differences Between Flour And Corn Tortillas

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about blood sugar levels

TikTok/@insulinresistant1

You hear a lot of conflicting information about food nutrition these days, and here’s another video for you to digest!

A man named Justin posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about what he learned when he compared corn and flour tortillas.

man holding different tortillas

TikTok/@insulinresistant1

Justin told viewers that he ate two flour tortillas one day and two corn tortillas another day to see how his blood sugar levels looked.

Surprisingly, the TikTokker learned that the corn tortillas caused his blood sugar level to go higher than the flour ones.

man talking about blood sugar

TikTok/@insulinresistant1

Justin said, “This is very interesting to me simply because the flour tortillas were a little bit larger, and they had more carbohydrate content than these corn tortillas, but I had a higher spike from the corn tortillas.”

He added, “If you’re concerned with your blood sugar, it’s a good idea to test the various foods to see which ones you react to more than others.”

Justin also said, “Remember that individual results will vary.”

man talking about blood sugar levels

TikTok/@insulinresistant1

Check out the video.

@insulinresistant1

Corn Vs flour tortillas, and my blood sugar. How do they affect my glucose levels? #glucose #bloodsugar #insulinresistant1 #corntortillas

♬ original sound – Justin / Stop Spiking Sugar

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.48.37 PM A Health Expert Talked About The Differences Between Flour And Corn Tortillas

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.48.50 PM A Health Expert Talked About The Differences Between Flour And Corn Tortillas

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.49.25 PM A Health Expert Talked About The Differences Between Flour And Corn Tortillas

These results might surprise you!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter