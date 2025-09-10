A Hotel Pianist Talked About Why He Was Fired Unexpectedly From His Job

This is the kind of viral video that really makes your blood boil!

It comes to us from a man named David and he had quite a story to tell TikTok viewers about why he got fired from his job playing piano at a place called the Jasper Fairmount Lodge.

David wrote in the video’s caption, “Does this make sense to anyone?! 24 hours later I’m still in shock! I have played piano all over the world and nothing like this has EVER happened to me.”

The TikTokker said the folks at the lodge told him they wanted him to get people dancing and that there would be kids there.

He said the response to his piano playing and singing were great…but a manager came up to him 90 minutes into his set.

The manager told David, “Hey, no more singing, just background piano music.”

David said no problem and everything was fine.

Some time later, a little boy and girl asked David if he would play “Roar” by Katy Perry. David played the song and crowd seemed to love it. The kids starting singing along and soon about 40 other kids were singing along, too.

Because of the response, David started getting more song requests from guests.

He said, “Everyone’s having a great time, after each song like everybody’s going wild, they’re clapping their hands, everyone’s having so much fun. This is what family, this is what vacation is all about. I made so much money in tips. The customers and the people who were there loved it. It was awesome.”

But things went south a short time later…

The next day, David was getting ready to start playing for guests at the lodge again when his booking agent called him and told him the people at the lodge said he couldn’t play there anymore.

David was told to leave because he wasn’t hired to do “piano karaoke” for guests.

The TikTokker said that lodge staff members were shocked that he was asked to leave because his show had been so popular.

One worker told him, “Amazing, I can’t believe that they fired you.”

David had signed a two-month contract to play at the lodge and he’d turned down other gigs because of it.

Jeez, talk about a buzzkill…

Here’s the video.

Sounds like he got fired for no reason at all…

