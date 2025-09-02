A Man Tried To Blame This Guy’s Kid For Damage To His Car, But He Was Illegally Parked, So Calling The Park Officer Wrote Him A Ticket Instead

Nothing shuts down a bogus complaint faster than bringing in someone who knows the rules.

What would you do if another guest at a campground claimed your kid caused expensive damage to his car, even though it was parked where it shouldn’t be?

Would you pay up to make the guy go away?

Or would you let him call in an authority and watch the situation flip on him?

In today’s story, one father finds himself in this same predicament and lets the guy make a fool of himself.

Here’s how it all happened.

Ok let’s call the park officer This happened July 4th weekend. I am a member and have a place in a self-contained camp community. It’s a nice, quiet place with a lake, pools, a restaurant, and things like that. I love it because my kid can be a kid like I was and go wander with friends and disappear until dinner time, and I don’t have to worry. Our place is on a small cul-de-sac that is grassed in, and we use it for kids to play and set up cornhole and all that. Because it’s July 4th a bunch of people have guests so the park is more full than normal, and a guest of someone on the circle parked at the edge of the grass.

It all started with an innocent game of catch.

Well, my kid and another kid were playing catch, and one of the kids missed the ball, and it hit the parked car. The owner of the car comes out hot and yelling at the kids. The other kid’s parent and I both go over to calm the situation. Obviously, if there’s damage, we’ll take care of it because it’s from our kids. But this guy starts going off about all these dents and this big scratch and a crack in the windshield, and all this is the kids’ fault.

He really liked the guy’s idea.

I was willing to be reasonable, but when you start saying you want a ton of extra work done and trying to blame my kid, I get a little less reasonable. So we’re going back and forth, and then he says the magic word that if we aren’t willing to pay for everything, he’s going to call the park safety office to come deal with it. Knowing where this was going, I smiled and said, “Yes, okay, let’s do that.”

The officer stuck it to him.

So the officer comes out, and, to no one’s surprise but this guy, the area where his car is parked is a no-parking area. Not only does the officer tell him to deal with it because if he had followed the rules and parked in an actual parking zone, this wouldn’t have happened, but because the guy told him he’d been parked there for 2 days with no issues before now, he got a nice fat ticket and order to move his car. He turned bright red but didn’t say another word. He moved his car, and we didn’t see or hear from him the rest of the weekend.

Wow! That didn’t go as planned for him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this guy.

Here’s someone who also tries to be reasonable.

This is such a good point.

Not exactly…

Here’s someone who loves how it played out.

Talk about backfiring!

The guy must’ve been so embarrassed when all was said and done.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.