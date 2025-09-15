A Massive Speed Bump Forming Due To The Road Buckling As A Car Launches Over It Is Caught On Tape

This summer has been a scorcher in many parts of the world, with temperatures regularly reaching the 90’s or even 100’s (F).

While having hot weather in the summer is certainly not unheard of, the extended periods of very hot weather in many parts of the United States have been causing some serious problems, including one issue that was conveniently caught on video.

When the temperature outside is extremely hot and the sun is shining down directly on the road, the asphalt’s temperature can skyrocket to unsafe levels.

Road engineers report that asphalt can start to soften around 120 degrees, which it can easily reach from the sun beating down on it.

When the asphalt softens, it can result in cracks and other issues quite easily. In some cases, depending on the material under the roads and other factors, it can cause the road itself to buckle up.

When a road buckles, it typically makes a small crack at or near the top of a newly formed bump in the road. Normally, this is a relatively small issue as drivers are used to going over small bumps and cracks that naturally form. In Missouri this summer, however, something very unusual happened that was caught on video and quickly went viral.

A road buckled up quickly actually caused a car driving over it to go airborne. Fortunately, the driver did not lose control of their vehicle, but it could have easily become a very dangerous situation. Check out the full video of what happened here:

The event was caught on video by Arthur Blackwell, who was already recording the street to document an existing crack and minor buckling that had taken place before. He explains what he saw on his post on Storyful:

“When I went back to get a front angle of cars going over the smaller buckle, the road exploded and rose over 18 inches, sending a car airborne.”

In the video, you can see the moment where the road buckled up severely with a puff of dust. Moments later, the blue car drove over the newly formed speed bump, rocketing into the air with all four tires leaving the ground at one point. It is not known whether the car was damaged or not.

Seconds later, more cars driving along came up to the large bump in the road, but they were able to slow down and go over without incident.

Road crews have already fixed the broken road, but they warn that it could buckle again given the unrelenting heat that has been in the area. There have been dozens of other reports of roads buckling due to the heat in states across the country.

Fortunately, none of them have been this severe so far.

