A New Manager Came In And Told An Employee To Stop Giving Input On Why People Were Quitting, So He Kept His (Important And Relevant) Thoughts To Himself

When a new boss comes into a company, they often feel the need to make drastic changes just to assert their authority.

What would you do if your new boss specifically told you to keep your suggestions to yourself and not share ideas on why people are leaving their jobs?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he did, until one of the other employees freaked out and destroyed a bunch of stuff, and then the manager wanted to know why.

“If we want your input, we will ask for it. Period.” A few months ago, a new business investor at work came on board as a manager, and he has been an absolute jerk.

New managers often want to make big changes right when they start. It rarely works out well.

He is cracking down on anything he considers to be a waste of time, and he is unforgiving. After a week of “watching us work”, he and the other managers held a company-wide meeting to “iron out some wrinkles” in the company that he observed since he started. It wasn’t an open dialogue though, in fact that’s one of the things he wanted to wrinkle out, it was essentially just 20min of “it’s our way or the highway, deal with it”.

Wow, this management team sounds awful.

The line “If we want your input, we will ask for it. Period.” really stuck with me though, and it was made abundantly clear afterwards that it was directed at me. The company has had a big problem recently with employee turnover, and I was in the position to know why, since I interact with everyone through my role.

Why do companies like on the job description.

Essentially, people are quitting because the work they were doing wasn’t what they signed up to do. The phrase “if I knew this is what I would be doing, I wouldn’t have accepted the job” was a common sentiment. They accepted the job under the impression that they would be serving customers, answering emails and phone calls, general customer service stuff, but instead they spend about 90% of their time in a hot warehouse packing online orders over and over again.

What kind of person doesn’t appreciate feedback?

I shared that with management. I let them know what the people leaving were saying, in case they wanted to take that into account moving forward. They just thanked me and I left, but the new manager hated that so much that he decided to make a meeting about giving them unsolicited advice. They spoke with me privately afterwards and referred back to when I told them about what the quitting employees said, and they told me that the way they interpreted that was that I was implying that they were being deceitful when hiring people. I told them no, I don’t think that at all, I was just relaying what those people were saying about how they felt.

I guess it is time to just shut up and not offer input.

They didn’t care. They doubled down and said again “if we want your input, we will ask for it. Period”. That’s how I knew it was directed at me. I asked them for clarification, like what constitutes advice or input, and the new boss said “unless you are asking us a question about the work you’re supposed to be doing, we don’t want to hear it. We don’t want your opinion on how you think we should handle situations, we don’t want your ideas on how you think the business can be better run, and we don’t want gossip about what other people are saying about us, just focus on your job.”

If that’s what they want, that’s what they will get.

Fine then, I’ll roll with that, no problem. I’ve worked for them for years and they always appreciated my ideas, opinions and input until that point, but hey, if they don’t want my input anymore, that’s their choice and I’ll respect that. I knew it was just the new boss saying that stuff since this sort of attitude with them only started when he did, but the others either agreed with him or were too intimidated to disagree. Either way, whatever, I’ll comply with their request.

Of course the problem hasn’t been fixed, they refuse to acknowledge it.

Since then, the problem hasn’t been fixed. We’ve had two more people come and go, both of them because “they didn’t sign up for this”. Shocker. A third one started about five weeks ago, and he has taken his frustration in a different direction. I’ve overheard him complaining over and over again to other people about how he didn’t sign on to stand around in a hot warehouse for hours packing online orders, but instead of quitting like everyone else, he just got angrier and angrier. And then he hulked out.

Wow, I guess that is one way to deal with a bad job.

I was upstairs at my desk when I started to hear smashing. I went down to the warehouse to see what was going on, and this guy was taking customer’s packages and smashing them out of frustration. A few others in the warehouse gathered and just watched in amusement. It was like something out of a cartoon. The new boss heard the commotion and came down. Long story short, the guy was fired and I was asked if I knew why he flipped out.

I’ll give you two guesses boss.

I said “I don’t know what happened exactly to cause him to flip out, but I know that for weeks he’s been complaining about not signing up to work in a hot warehouse for hours. Maybe he just reached a tipping point about it, not sure” And he said “well why didn’t you tell us?”

I can’t believe he even asked the question, but this employee had the right answer ready.

So, of course, I said “because last time I told you that employees were complaining about that, you accused me of implying that you were being deceitful when hiring them. Then you told me to stop gossiping” He had to eat crow a bit on that, which was just so delicious to witness, but I was also reprimanded for taking the request “too literally” and he accused me of being “petty”.

While satisfying, I’m sure they had insurance to cover it.

Whatever though, I don’t care, because I had to adjust the stock levels for the goods that had to be replaced and they lost about $10,000 in the rampage. Some of the items that were smashed worth $2000 each. Learning that made the whole thing worthwhile. Perhaps enjoying that does make me petty…

Any boss that isn’t interested in feedback is going to be a bad boss who will never learn or grow. He should be looking for work somewhere else.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person thinks the company was being deceptive with their hiring. I agree.

Now this would have been funny.

Oh, I’m sure many things go missing.

This commenter says he should look for a new job.

Yeah, the situations were identical.

Some bosses are never happy, even when you do exactly what they demand.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.