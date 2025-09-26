A New Recycling Guy Left Him A Note To Strictly Follow The Rules, So This Man Made His Job A Little Harder

Some rules can make things more complicated.

This man was simply trying to make recycling easier for both himself and the pickup crew.

But a new worker left him a strict note about following the rules.

So he decided to comply exactly as instructed.

Flatten ALL the boxes? You got it. Have a great time picking them up one by one! Our local recycling company requires all cardboard boxes to be flattened and broken down for pickup. For the past couple of years, I’ve saved one larger box to put all the flattened ones into. It’s easier for me since I can do all the work in a lit garage at night. And then carry it out to the curb.

This man learned that there was a new recycling guy.

It’s easier for the pickup guy since he (and it’s always a “he”) can pick up a single box. And then fling it into the truck. A couple of weeks ago, something changed. I guess maybe they got a new recycling guy since the pickup happened much earlier in the day than before.

He found a note saying he had to flatten all the boxes, so he did.

Anyhow, I came home to find that my neatly packed box hadn’t been picked up. And a note left instead that I had to flatten ALL the boxes. Yup, you got it! Last week I got to watch in glee as the guy bent over and picked up each flattened box one by one.

Sometimes, following the rules makes things harder for everyone.

