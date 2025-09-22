A Pushy Worker Wouldn’t Stop Talking About The Pregnancy Tests He Was Buying For His Wife, So He Lied And Said They Were For His Teenage Daughter

You know what I’m not a fan of?

Not My Pregnancy Tests. “My daughter is 5 and this story takes place right after her conception. My wife and I were late to the game starting a family. I was 47 when my daughter was born and my wife had just turned 42. So needless to say her biological clock wasn’t just ticking it was chiming like Big Ben at high noon. She had the thermometer, the tracking app and all the other accoutrements that tell you you’re ovulating. If you’re having fertility issues you know how frustrating and hard it can be. It was really taking a toll on my wife.

She was frustrated and that was trickling down to me. We has been trying for a couple of years with no luck. My wife had fibroids. They were removed, but we had to take a break from trying while she healed up. She got pregnant and miscarried. This felt like a gut punch to both of us. This and our ages had us thinking we were never going to have a family. So I get the text at the office… “come home now.” If you’re trying to get pregnant you know what that means. Then I get “Can you also pick up pregnancy tests on you way?” I’m busy, I’m tired. I’m frustrated about having to perform on demand like a machine. I’m at the end of my rope and now I have to go to the feminine hygiene aisle and buy pregnancy tests. I pick up the tests and go to check out. The place is packed and I get in line with older cashier who feels the need to comment on everyone’s purchases because its the shortest line and I know I’m on the clock at this point.

I get to the front and she scans the box and says kind of laughing “Well these aren’t for you.” I respond obviously annoyed, “clearly.” She doesn’t get the hint and comes back with “Well. it’s exciting and you must be so happy about it.”

At this point I have had enough. I look her in the eye and say “Actually, these are for my 16 year old daughter so she can find out if her 19 year old unemployed boyfriend knocked her up…. But yeah we’re all really over the moon.” Immediately after the words leave my mouth I hear a gasp and an “Oh my god” from the lady behind me. the cashier face turned a color of purple I have never seen before and her eyes bugged out like Schwarzenegger at the end of Total Recall. I say nothing else grab my bag and walk out in a huff. I was able to make it to the front door before I broke started laughing… Got home did the deed and told my wife the story and we both had a good laugh.”

