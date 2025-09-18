A Retail Worker Enforced A Customer Paying Tax, So She Demanded A Manager Get Involved

Budgeting nowadays is hard enough without having to factor in ever-increasing taxes and inflation.

What would you do if you worked in retail and one of your customers refused to pay tax on an item? One person recently took to Reddit to vent about exactly this. Here are the details.

Customer yelled at me because they didn’t know how tax works for greenhouse items I started work at a small retail store a few months ago. I learned so much, but one day, I had to take care of a rude customer who wouldn’t even listen to me as I knew what to do.

Typical for retail.

A lady approached my manual checkout with a hanging plant basket that we sell at $24.99. You can scan the barcode on the plant or use a three-digit code on a piece of paper at our checkouts for greenhouse items. I used the code as either one will come up with the same price. It has rung up to $24.99, but here is the catch: we have a tax for greenhouse stuff.

Sneaky, but not their fault.

It added the tax of $1.50, so it has rung up to $26.49, as we always do when it is time to check out. We said, “Your total is (price).” I did that, and the lady gave me an angry look.

Oh gosh.

Saying: “That isn’t right, it should be $24.99!?” I calmly explained to the lady that we have a tax for greenhouses and pointed to the 2nd monitor mounted to our lamppost that there was a tax, but the lady wasn’t buying.

Of course she wasn’t.

Now, with our Rules and regulations, we can’t stand there and argue with the customer. We have to leave it to the manager on shift.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

I went to the customer service desk as the lady followed with the plant in hand, thinking I was grabbing the book or flyer we have for the greenhouse. However, I already knew the prices by now; my manager for the shift was sitting doing the lottery.

Lots of great leadership here.

I called out as I walked over. I explained that hanging baskets are $24.99. He confirmed it. The lady that followed behind said to him that the plants were $24.99 and were wrong on my checkout. He needed clarification and went to my checkout.

Hopefully he pulls through here.

I explained to my manager that it was $24.99 plus tax, and the manager was like yeah, your total is $26.49. I even asked him if I was right, and he said yeah. The lady left with the plant all paid to give me a look that I was in the wrong and that I scammed them, I don’t get people sometimes

All over $1.50!? That’s microscopic in this day and age. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Nobody likes paying taxes, but come on.

