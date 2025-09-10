A Rude Customer At An Amusement Park Pushed An Employee, So They Knocked Him Over And Got Fired

Some people just don’t think that the rules apply to them…

The Pushy Tourist Family. “The summer between my first and second year of college, I worked as a ride operator at an amusement park in Los Angeles. I actually had a pretty good time there, my co-workers were pretty much all college kids and the managers were super cool. Customers were there to have fun and we seldom had any problems.

So, it’s the weekend before Labor Day, it’s +90 degrees outside and the line is about 90 minutes long. Understandably, the riders are a bit crankier than normal. Well, this particular ride I worked on was not a thrill ride, but it did run on an elevated track. Each “car” was arranged in three rows of three and each seat has its own harness. A tourist family of four comes up, mom, dad, teenage son and a 4-5 year old daughter. I tell them that they have to sit 3X1 or 2X2, duh.

Dad decides this is unacceptable and wants to hold his daughter on his lap. I politely inform him, no, that’s not possible. At this point, he absolutely freaks out and starts screaming at me, 6 inches from my face. He is so angry, he’s mixing in his native French with pretty fluent English. 300-400 people are in line watching this go down, while his wife has this huge **** eating smug grin on her face. Mom and dad realize they have an audience and are actually HAMMING IT UP. What the hell?!?! Before the supervisor can even come over, dad scoops up his daughter and tries to push past me onto the ride. I hold my ground and at this point am genuinely starting to get annoyed.

Dad puts daughter down and actually gives me shove. At this point, I’m pretty angry, so I shove him back. 10 years later and I can still see it in slow motion. Dad trips over the daughter, falls backwards into his wife and all three go down in a heap. Daughter starts wailing, mom and dad are screaming at the top of their lungs, half the crowd is laughing hysterically, the other half are in shock…. 10 minutes later, I was fired and 5 mins after that, escorted off the premises. Strangely enough, it was the ride manager and not security that walked me out. She was super cool and even apologized for having to fire me. I felt awful about the kids.

Well, that sure escalated quickly!

