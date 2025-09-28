September 28, 2025 at 10:47 am

A Sephora Customer Wasn’t Too Impressed With The Free Birthday Gift She Got From The Company

by Matthew Gilligan

Being a loyal customer to a specific company can really pay off sometimes…

But this isn’t one of them!

A woman named Cecilia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was less-than-thrilled with the free gift she got from Sephora.

The free gifts Cecilia received were skin and lip products from a brand called Laneige.

But the TikTokker clearly wasn’t impressed…

An audio clip over the video tells viewers, “Here you go, I hope you’re hungry…for nothing.”

In the caption, Cecilia wrote, “I mean it’s free…”

Good point…

Take a look at the video.

I mean it’s free…🤠 #sephora #birthdaygift #laneige

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Yes, it was free…but still…she wasn’t impressed!

