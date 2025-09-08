A Shopper Cut In Front Of Her At The Self-Checkout, So She Swiped One Of Her Items Onto His Bill And He Had To Wait For A Clerk To Cancel It

So many people are ridiculously impatient and a lot of those people also have an ego problem.

Add that to more and more people using the self-checkout at the grocery store and you could have problems.

Read on to see this shopper put a real charmer in check.

Shopping revenge My wife and son went in the supermarket to get few things. They didn’t have any shopping cart, just couple of things that they could carry in their hands. There were long queues at the normal tills, so they went to self-checkout. The system is there are 4 self-checkouts and one line for all of them. The line was only maybe 2-3 people, but by the time they were next in line there were around 10 people behind them.

Something else happened fast.

Their turn comes and she was distracted for few seconds. Usually when that happens person behind prompts the next in line and waits for their turn. True sign of civilization. Not this time! A young couple, maybe in their late teens/early twenties, pushes past her and son. Usually she would let it slide, but not this time. She calls out to him and asks if he really think that 10 people behind her are waiting for him to cut past the line? His answer? “You didn’t pay enough attention and weren’t fast enough.”

So she made him wait.

Instead of arguing with the idiot, she calmly swiped one of her items on his till and went to the next that became vacant. By the time she finished with her items, he was still waiting on the store clerk to cancel her item. As they went towards the exit he called out to her: “You’re crazy!” he called out to her. “Well, you didn’t pay enough attention!” she replied and left.

