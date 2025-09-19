Abercrombie & Fitch Shopper Said She Never Got The Refund She Was Promised. – ’11 business days had passed. Had I seen my refund yet? No.’

You’d think it wouldn’t be a big deal for a HUGE company to give customers refunds…but you’d be WRONG.

A TikTokker named Alexi posted a video on the social media platform and complained about the frustrating experience she’s having with Abercrombie & Fitch.

Alexi told viewers, “I am fuming. If you didn’t hear my rant on how Abercrombie is scamming us, here’s a quick recap. On May 11, I ordered a bunch of clothes. On May 24, I went to a physical location to return what didn’t work. A few days later, I called customer service because I hadn’t seen my refund come through.”

She continued, “They said I need to give it 3 to 5 business days. Fine. 11 business days had passed. Had I seen my refund yet? No.”

Alexi got in touch with the company again and explained, “They said they needed proof of the return and I needed to list out all the items I returned. So I sent that all over to them and they said I’ll hear back within 2 to 3 business days because they need to escalate it to their finance department.”

She added, “So, this is a PSA. If you shop at Abercrombie and need to return make sure: A. You get proof of the return. And, B. You get your money back because this is ridiculous.”

Alexi posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she did end up getting her money back.

It’s time to pay up, Abercrombie & Fitch!

