Abercrombie & Fitch Shopper Said She Never Got The Refund She Was Promised. – ’11 business days had passed. Had I seen my refund yet? No.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think it wouldn’t be a big deal for a HUGE company to give customers refunds…but you’d be WRONG.
A TikTokker named Alexi posted a video on the social media platform and complained about the frustrating experience she’s having with Abercrombie & Fitch.
Alexi told viewers, “I am fuming. If you didn’t hear my rant on how Abercrombie is scamming us, here’s a quick recap. On May 11, I ordered a bunch of clothes. On May 24, I went to a physical location to return what didn’t work. A few days later, I called customer service because I hadn’t seen my refund come through.”
She continued, “They said I need to give it 3 to 5 business days. Fine. 11 business days had passed. Had I seen my refund yet? No.”
Alexi got in touch with the company again and explained, “They said they needed proof of the return and I needed to list out all the items I returned. So I sent that all over to them and they said I’ll hear back within 2 to 3 business days because they need to escalate it to their finance department.”
She added, “So, this is a PSA. If you shop at Abercrombie and need to return make sure: A. You get proof of the return. And, B. You get your money back because this is ridiculous.”
Check out the video.
@artsialexi
Will i ever get my refund??? @abercrombie #abercrombie #scammeralert #psa
Alexi posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she did end up getting her money back.
Check out what else she had to say!
@artsialexi
Replying to @medlinpe lesson learned: MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR REFUNDS 👏 #abercrombie #update #psa #greenscreen
And here’s what viewers had to say about this.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this viewer spoke up.
It’s time to pay up, Abercrombie & Fitch!
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.