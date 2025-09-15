A Shopper Talked About The Difference Between Frozen Chicken And Fresh Chicken From Costco

Fresh chicken or frozen chicken…

Which one is better for you?

That’s the big question in the viral video you’re about to see, and a woman named Bella offered her thoughts on the subject.

Bella showed viewers frozen chicken and said, “These right here actually only contain 19% meat protein. So whats in the other 81%? you’re paying for mostly just water and fillers, which is just extra weight which isn’t even contributing to your protein goals.”

She added, “If you’re grabbing these you might as well just be buying chicken-flavored ice cubes.”

Bella continued, “Now these are what you actually want. Fresh, whole, chicken breast. No mystery fillers, no additives, and about 30 grams of protein per 100 grams of cooked chicken.”

She added, “So the bottom line is, if you’re trying to lose body fat and build quality muscle, don’t waste your money on this low protein water-injected nonsense.”

She’s pretty passionate about this subject!

No one seems convinced she’s right, though.

