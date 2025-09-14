A Shopper Tried To Pretend She Wasn’t Stealing, But A Cashier Noticed She Was Using Her Young Daughter To Shoplift

Wow…

This is about as low as you can go…

I know times are tough and people are desperate, but this is ridiculous!

Check out what happened in this story and try not to let your blood pressure get too high when you read about what this mom did…

A creative theft attempt. “My aunt has worked as a cashier in a supermarket for at 30 years, and one of her stories particularly stuck out to me. One day, as she was scanning products for a woman at her register, the alarm that reacts to security tags going through went off.

Gee, what happened…?

The customer seemed surprised, as she was still discharging her cart on the conveyor belt, but she stepped away from the alarm, raising her hands to show she didn’t have items. My aunt was very confused, and looking at the alarm devices, nothing seemed to be going through, but the alarm was still going off.

Wow!

As she got up to check more closely, she finally solved the mystery: a toddler was pushing a pressure cooker on the floor, through the alarm system, encouraged discreetly by her mom. The unashamed woman ended up paying for the pressure cooker to avoid the cops being called, and was never seen in the store again.”

You gotta be a real jerk to enlist a kid to help you shoplift…

