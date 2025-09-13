A Tattoo Artist Talked About The Red Flags She Saw At A Tattoo Shop In Texas

You gotta be careful about the business you choose to put permanent ink on your body.

And this woman knows all about it…because she’s a tattoo artist!

Her name is Jessica and she took to TikTok to express her concern about the red flags she saw on a visit to a tattoo shop in Dallas, Texas.

Jessica wrote in the video’s caption, “It’s just been a bad day, my event got rescheduled, so I’m in Dallas, so why not go to a super cute, LGBTQ-safe, comfortable, fun tattoo studio call @Lilac Tattoo Studio.”

She added, “MY day just got worse after visiting them. I didn’t get a tattoo that day. Be careful and don’t trust what you see online.”

Jessica was clearly not impressed and she told viewers, “Whenever you put a stencil on somebody, you want to make sure your client is standing up, straight and just like, relaxed and standing real still and tall.”

She added, “Not sitting down in a chair like this. Because that stencil, when they stand up, is going to be looking like this.”

Jessica also wasn’t impressed with the customer service at the shop.

She said she didn’t feel welcome and that her name was scratched out with “No Show” written next to it when she took a look at the sign-in sheet.

Jessica told the receptionist about the mistake, but she never got an apology.

The TikTokker said she left the shop without getting a tattoo because she thought the place was full of red flags.

Check out the video.

The owner of Lilac Tattoo Studio posted a video and addressed Jessica’s viral video.

She said, “I understand there’s going to be days that are not good in life in general. Everybody has good days and bad days and I know that sometimes you can walk into the shop and the vibe might be off for whatever reason and I don’t really have an excuse for it. All I can say is I’m really sorry.”

The woman added, “I have a lot of passion for what I do. This isn’t the best on the receiving end of this, so I just want everyone to know that I genuinely am very sorry for anyone’s past bad experience. I just want y’all to know that I am so accessible to you.”

@lilactattoostudio We really want to continue to promote positivity and remain solution oriented so we turned off the comments as we reflect on ways to improve our customer service. Thank you to everyone who has always supported us and will continue to do so! We appreciate the feedback and will use that to learn on ways to best serve you. 🙏🏽💜 #lilactattoostudio ♬ original sound – Lilac Tattoo Studio 💜

She got out of that tattoo shop in a hurry!

