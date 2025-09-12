A Teacher Read Some Pretty Wild Quotes From His Second-Grade Students. – ‘Can I write a letter to my dad? He went to jail last night.’

Right off the top, let’s give our hard-working teachers a tip of the hat and a round of applause.

Okay, now on to the story.

A teacher names Mr. Holmes posted a video on TikTok and shared quotes from his second-grade students that got viewers talking.

The first comment he read was, “Mr. Holmes, my momma found your TikTok and called you fine.”

He responded by saying, “Thanks, Mom.”

Next up, a student said, “The boys bathroom smells like wet dog.”

Mr. Holmes agreed and said, “It does, it does.”

The third comment was a sad one: “Can I write a letter to my dad? He went to jail last night.” Mr. Holmes told viewers, “I looked it up, and he indeed went to jail.”

Next up was a joke about how old Mr. Holmes’ students think he is: “Did you see when God created the sun?”

Mr. Holmes continued down the list: “My pawpaw has a hairy back.”

And finally, one student said, “We are staying with my aunty because Dad had another woman in our apartment.”

Uh oh!

Check out the video.

Kids today…you never know what they’re gonna say!

