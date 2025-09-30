A Teacher Talked About What Students Need To Know By The End Of Fifth Grade. – ‘I’m gonna say something controversial.’

It sure is refreshing to hear about America’s education system from ACTUAL TEACHERS.

What a concept, huh?

A teacher named Mr. Wilson shared his thoughts about what he thinks students should know before they enter middle school.

Mr. Wilson told viewers, “I’m gonna say something controversial. If your child does not have these skills, they are not qualified for the fifth grade.”

He continued, “Every year, I give a test to make sure my kids can spell their names, and not once in five years have I had a class where 100 percent passed. This isn’t just a COVID thing. At some point, between kindergarten and fifth grade, a child should have learned to spell their name automatically.”

Mr. Wilson then said, “If your child can’t read beyond CVC words, basic consonant-vowel-consonant words like ‘cat’ or ‘dog’, they’re not ready for the fifth grade. They need to be reading in paragraphs to access the curriculum, and I can’t keep reaching back to the basics for them when we’re supposed to be moving forward.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “My kids need to know their multiplication facts because after that, we’re doing decimals, standard algorithms, and more complex math. If they’re stuck on basic addition, it’s going to snowball into bigger problems later.”

He then added, “If I ask a student for their home address or a parent’s phone number and they don’t know it, that’s a huge red flag. How are they going to get home safely if there’s an emergency? This isn’t even about academics; it’s about safety and independence.”

