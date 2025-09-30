September 30, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Traveler Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Of Her Airbnb

by Matthew Gilligan

hidden camera in an airbnb

TikTok/@himynamespaul_

Did you see the movie Barbarian?

Well, if you have, you probably felt like you never wanted to stay in an Airbnb after you watched it…

And this video might make you feel the same way!

It comes to us from a woman named Pauline and she showed viewers what she discovered in the bathroom of an Airbnb she rented.

picture frame on a shelf

TikTok/@himynamespaul_

Pauline was staying with some friends in an Airbnb in Morocco when she noticed a picture frame in their bathroom that hadn’t been there the previous three days.

The picture frame contained a photo of a dog…and it was aimed directly at the shower.

shower in an airbnb

TikTok/@himynamespaul_

Pauline showed viewers the picture frame and said that she thinks there was a camera embedded in it.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This could happen to anyone. I was secretly recorded in the shower. Check your mirrors, check your outlets.”

back of a picture frame

TikTok/@himynamespaul_

Check out the video.

@himynamespaul_

This could happen to anyone. I was secretly recorded in the shower. Check your mirrors, check your outlets. #airbnb Plz repost/share/comment.

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.56.07 PM A Traveler Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Of Her Airbnb

Another viewer was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.56.15 PM A Traveler Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Of Her Airbnb

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.56.29 PM A Traveler Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Of Her Airbnb

Yikes…that is sketchy.

It makes you want to bring your own scanner everywhere you go.

