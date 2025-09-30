A Traveler Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Of Her Airbnb

Did you see the movie Barbarian?

Well, if you have, you probably felt like you never wanted to stay in an Airbnb after you watched it…

And this video might make you feel the same way!

It comes to us from a woman named Pauline and she showed viewers what she discovered in the bathroom of an Airbnb she rented.

Pauline was staying with some friends in an Airbnb in Morocco when she noticed a picture frame in their bathroom that hadn’t been there the previous three days.

The picture frame contained a photo of a dog…and it was aimed directly at the shower.

Pauline showed viewers the picture frame and said that she thinks there was a camera embedded in it.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This could happen to anyone. I was secretly recorded in the shower. Check your mirrors, check your outlets.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was surprised.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Yikes…that is sketchy.

It makes you want to bring your own scanner everywhere you go.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.