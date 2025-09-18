A Traveler Tired To Make A Flight For Her Planned Trip To Jamaica, But She Failed. Now She’s Trying To Look On The Bright Side. – ‘It’s not gonna happen the way you want it today.’

According to some people, the Lord works in mysterious ways…

And you’re about to hear from one of them!

Her name is Candace and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she thinks divine intervention caused her to miss her flight to Jamaica.

Candace told viewers, “So I’m supposed to be in Jamaica right now, but as you can see, I am lying in my bed. But let me tell you all what happened. We got to the airport in a decent amount of time, but the foolery started when we got to the kiosk.”

She continued, “So, two days ago I went on the Delta app and I paid for two checked bags. I put my card number in I did all the things. I thought, you know, we were good to go. Get to the kiosk, there’s no prepaid checked bags. So now I’m sitting at the kiosk looking at my, you know, my phone, trying to find some sort of confirmation of me paying for this.”

Candace added, “Looking at my bank account to see if they took the money out. It’s like it never happened. So, okay, I go ahead and pay for the checked bags. Well, when the kiosk printed out the tags for the bag, it only printed out one. So now we gotta go stand in a line to talk to an agent. Which was a very long line and a very slow line. So finally we get up to the agent, she sorts all the stuff out, and she’s like you got like 25 minutes to get to your gate. 25 minutes.”

The TikTokker continued, “So I’m like okay, typically at Sky Harbor TSA, you can get through relatively quick. 25 minutes, we should be good. When I saw everybody and their mama was at terminal 3 Sky Harbor at 5 o’clock this morning, y’all…”

Candace then said, “It looked like a Disneyland ride line. There was like hundreds of people, and I’m like what the…but the line was moving. It was moving pretty quickly. So I’m like, you know, we feeling hopeful. Finally, we get kinda towards the front of the line, and one of the TSA agents pulls us out of the line. Why they chose to pull us, I don’t know.”

She continued, “But it was us and like two other people. They pull us out the line, and he’s like, I’m gonna have you go right here, I’m gonna put you on this line right here. We gonna make it. So another TSA agent comes up to him, and they’re talking, and whatever they’re talking about, like, sounds like it was pretty serious. Now we’re just standing here. And I’m like, we could have been in that other line and already scanned our passports and sitting in line to put our stuff in the bins and been on our way.”

Candace then said, “But no, now we’re just standing right here waiting for him to give us some sort of direction. Finally, his attention comes back to us, and I’m like, ‘Listen, we got like 10 minutes to get to our gate.’ He was like, ’10 minutes? Where’s your gate?’ And we told him our gate, he was like, ‘Oh y’all are gonna have to run.'”

The TSA worker tried to help Candace and her friend, but they ran into another issue.

Candace explained, “We do all of that. I go through the scanner, this scanner is picking up something in my private area. Like, really? So I get pat down, all is clear. We grab our **** and we jet up another escalator towards our gate. So we’re running at this point. While I’m running, all the stuff in my purse dumps out on the floor. Just spills out on the floor. What the hell? Anyway, so now I’m picking up all my stuff up off the floor, we’re back to running.”

She continued, “When I tell y’all our gate was at the very last gate in this terminal. It felt like we was running forever. We finally get to the gate, the plane is backing up. But get this, so our flight was supposed to depart at 6 on the dot. When I looked at the board on the gate it says that the plane departed early at 5:55. Since when do planes start leaving early? We got there at 5:56. It was supposed to leave at 6.”

Candace then said, “At first I was upset, and then I had to think. There was too many little things that happened that delayed us. Like so many random things that happened. Like, we were not supposed to be on those planes. We were not supposed to be in Atlanta on a layover. We are not supposed to be in Jamaica today. For whatever reason, we were not supposed to get on the flight. And that’s just how I have to look at it.”

The TikTokker said she thought this all boiled down to divine intervention and she said, “Then I start thinking like when you pray for protection, you have to understand that sometimes things like that might happen. No matter how bad you might want something to happen or something to go your way because you pray for protection that divine intervention will be like, uh-uh. Not today, it’s not gonna happen the way you want it today.”

She added, “Nonetheless, I have a red-eye flight tonight at midnight, and I will arrive in Jamaica at 10:30 in the morning.”

