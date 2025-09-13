A Waiter Said A Table Of Six People Told Him In Advance They Wouldn’t Be Tipping Him. So He Refused To Serve Them.

This is just my opinion, but some people just shouldn’t even bother going out to dinner…

And you’re about to see why…

A waiter named Dean posted a viral video on TikTok and told viewers about a frustrating experience he had with a table he waited on.

Dean told viewers, “I walk up to my table for a drink order and the first thing this woman says is, ‘We’re not going to be tipping, so you can keep that in mind when you give us service,’ and they all start hysterically laughing.”

Dean thought the women were joking…but they weren’t.

The woman told him that she and her friends were trying to send a message to Dean’s boss that servers need to be paid a livable wage.

The woman added, “because it’s not on us to pay your bills.”

Dean now realized they were serious and he told the women that if they weren’t going to tip, they might as well leave.

The woman then told Dean he’d have to wait until the end of their meal to see if the group liked the service he provided and if he deserved a tip.

Dean said, “I’m like, ‘Ma’am, there is a Panera down the street where you can order at the counter and take it to sit anywhere, and you don’t have to worry about a tip.’”

He added, “I literally walked away and watched them sit there 20 minutes until they finally got up and left, catching the hint that I’m not gonna help them. Go away if you’re not gonna tip.”

He wasn’t messing around with these customers!

