A Woman’s Complaint At An HOA Meeting Just Kept Getting More Absurd, So A Homeowner Couldn’t Help But Giggle At Their Problems

Whether it’s because of nerves or sadness, or whether you just can’t help it, we all laugh during the most inappropriate moments sometimes.

And when you get the giggles, it can be hard to stop – even when you know that it’s simply not the right time.

So when the person in this story found themselves stifling a laugh at an HOA meeting, they knew that things were likely to get tricky.

But when the laughter turned out to be contagious, they really weren’t prepared for the outcome.

Read on to find out what unfortunate situation led to their inappropriate giggles.

AITA for giggling at a family’s problems during an HOA meeting? My dad and stepmom are currently away on a small trip, and I’m pet sitting their cat and staying at their apartment while they’re gone. My dad asked me to attend what is effectively an HOA meeting (we live in Mexico and we don’t have HOA in the US sense), due to some points about renovations and other important issues would be touched upon. During the meeting, there was an open mic moment to discuss other matters in a more neutral way. One of the neighbors – a woman that we’ll call Carol – raised a concern about the ongoing issue with the “gang” that have been terrorizing the complex for a while now, and how nothing had been done to stop this.

But all was not as it seemed.

The gang in question? A group of kids between 6 and 10 years old. Their “clear gang activities?” Talking about games in the elevator and corridors, playing in the main plaza after school, going from tower A to B to pick some of the other kids, or getting toys out to go play. I know some of them, they sometimes come to the apartment asking for bandaids or get one of my nephews to go play with them. They’re really good kids in my opinion, the most outrageous thing they’ve done was hitting a garden light with a ball and breaking it, which they took full accountability for and told management as soon as it happened.

However, to other tenants, these kids are a menace.

According Carol, the kids are an issue and they make her feel highly uncomfortable because she can tell that all of them are “up to no good.” Her daughter, who is in her mid teens, added that she feels so insecure when she’s home alone because more than once the kids have come up to her door and tried the door handle, banged on it. She said that they’ve even tried picking the lock.

Let’s see why this person thought the story was nonsense.

Her apartment is across from my dad’s, and the kids only knock on his twice a week when my nephew is there. She said that she also felt unsafe walking anywhere near the plaza because she felt “perved on.” Again, this is by a bunch of kids aged between 6 and 10 years old. The husband was also very mad because, according to him, he’s seen them running around the underground parking lot, and I quote, “keying cars and trying to open them, probably to steal the car or whatever is inside!” This physically cannot be true because all minors need to be accompanied by an adult or a security guard to access the parking area, to avoid any accidents.

Read on to find out how they responded to the outrageous stories.

I couldn’t help it and snorted, then giggled when Mr. Dad added that whole bit about kids trying to steal cars – because as we all know, kids are into that kind of stuff. Carol began to ask what was so funny and why I thought that “gang” activity was funny, when I could be the next one to be attacked. I probably messed up by telling her that, I doubt that a bunch of kids who look for anthills to kick are crime masterminds, which of course got a couple of giggles from other neighbors.

This response only made things worse.

Carol is now mad at me and my dad for raising “someone who supports gangs”. My dad doesn’t care because he hates Carol, but my stepmom is also mad at me for not taking this seriously. In some way, somehow, am I in the wrong here? AITA?

Let’s be real: the way that Carol and her family are overdramatizing the behavior of a few young kids is hilarious – and the fact that other neighbors laughed showed just how nonsensical and downright outrageous the accusations really are.

But it could also have serious consequences, with these unfounded accusations potentially getting these kids into trouble.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the other peoples’ giggles said everything.

While others suggested that Carol needed to be careful with her accusations.

However, this Redditor pointed out that – to Carol or her daughter at least – the behavior might genuinely be scary.

And some people explained that the best way with people like this is to ignore them, rather than reacting.

It’s sad that because of Carol’s prejudices, her husband and daughter now seem to be scared of the children too.

If the children really are scaring this family, something does need to be done – especially if the daughter is feeling harassed.

However, if Carol is someone who is known for this sort of behavior – or worse, her reaction is rooted in prejudice – it’s no wonder that people in the HOA seem to dislike her, and a little giggle might have been the relief everyone needed.

We all need a laugh sometimes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.