Adult Daughter Got Tired Of Her Parents Ignoring Her Boundaries, So She Told Them To Leave When They Were Visiting For Her Dad’s Birthday, But Now They Are Acting Hurt

Once you grow up and move out on your own, your relationship with your parents will change and everyone needs to adjust.

What would you do if your parents kept overstepping their bounds and doing things in your home that you specifically asked them not to?

That is what happened to the grown daughter in this story, so she finally snapped and put her foot down, kicking them out of her house when she had them over for her dad’s birthday, but now they are saying she overreacted.

Check it out.

AITA for kicking my parents out of my home on my dad’s birthday? I (30F) am an only child to my parents (61M & 60F). Since I moved out on my own, my parents blatantly disregard my boundaries. The violations range from small (like cleaning something I asked them not to) to large (going through my trash, drywalling a wall when I wasn’t present, driving three hours and showing up to my home unannounced, etc.).

It sounds like some serious boundaries need to be established right away.

Father and I have difficulty seeing eye to eye sometimes, but I speak with Mother multiple times a day. My parents visited for my Father’s birthday. Father asked if he could help me with laundry to which I asked him to please not touch my laundry. Father proceeded to begin my laundry anyway. When I found out about this, I asked Mother in a very reasonable and logical tone, “What can I do or say to get you both to respect my boundaries in the future? Because clearly the way that I have expressed them has not been working.”

He is way out of line here.

Father heard me say this and said I was ungrateful and lazy. At this point, I went outside to cool off. Fast forward to when I come back inside, Mother states that she sees it from both perspectives and that I’m overreacting because it’s just laundry. I try to explain to her that if this was a one time boundary violation then I wouldn’t be putting my foot down.

Maybe it wasn’t ideal timing, but it never is. She had to put her foot down.

She then began to say that I am ungrateful as well and that Father deserves some “grace.” I couldn’t hold it in any longer and asked them to leave my home. Mother began to tell me how rude it was to Father that I was kicking them out on his birthday. I do think as a standalone incident this would’ve been an overreaction, but this has come at the heels of multiple violations on previous visits that have built up. AITA?

There will always be a reason not to put your foot down, so eventually you have do to it or you’ll keep getting walked all over forever.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Absolutely, change the locks.

Yeah, it might be time to cut them off or limit contact.

Her dad is pretty weird.

This person says to keep her parents out.

This commenter says that they will continue to push their boundaries.

Setting boundaries is difficult, but absolutely essential.

More importantly, those boundaries need to be enforced.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.