Customer Was Told Where To Go To Pick Up Her Order, But She Ignored The Instructions And Went Somewhere Else

All retail stores have different ways of doing things because that is what they determined works best.

Sometimes, however, customers decide to do things their own way because they think they know better.

That is what happened in this story, and the customer was upset when she ended up having to wait much longer for the help she wanted.

Customer Phones Store, Saying She’s Waiting For Help Outside. I work at a building supply store as a yard hand and delivery driver. I’ll try give you a picture of the store and it’s building. There are 4 building, but one isn’t part of the story.

You have the main store with a attached shed where we keep some building material in. Next to it we have a second detached shed that keeps a majority of lumber, and weather sensitive material. This is where me and my coworkers work in. And we have a third, I can’t remember the name to describe it. It’s a shed with a roof with no walls where we set lifts of sensitive lumber in to keep out of the sun. This building sits in the lumber yard where all the rest of the lumber is kept.

Usually when a customer buys some material in the store, they are directed to come to the second shed we are in, they give us the receipt for what they need, and we direct them where to take their vehicle to we can load them up. Yesterday, it was me and two other workers. At the time, I was up in the store attached shed collecting a order, my second coworker was in the second shed, helping a customer load up their vehicle, and the third was on lunch.

According to what my coworker later explained to me, as he was loading up the customer, he saw a white vehicle stop in front of the shed doors. When he was almost done with his current customer, he said the white car drove off. He made his way to the door, looking around but didn’t see the car, so he assumed they drove off. It was at this point I came back, and after a few minuets of us checking over paperwork, one of my coworkers came out.

They said they got a call from a customer. Saying they have been waiting outside for several minutes, and still haven’t gotten any help. Confused, we began looking around. I walk to the yard past the third shed, which this building obstructs our view of the yard from the shed we work in.

And in the middle of the yard, I see the white car. I approach and ask if they need help, and the woman steps out, sounding a little irritated, saying “Yeah. I’ve been waiting a while. I need some material.” I take her sheet looking at what she ordered, and and say to her. “Alright. All this stuff is in our second shed. Just for future reference if you need stuff loaded. Come to our second shed. That is where we work out of.”

In a small huff, she goes “Well, they told me to come down to the last building.” We load her up, and she leaves. And that when my coworker told me what he witness with the vehicle. Usually all the store staff say to customers to go to the second shed.

We were guessing my either she didn’t want to wait for my coworker to finish, and decided to just go and wait in the yard, thinking someone would come out, or was just clueless. Or both.

Customers can be such a hassle when they try to do things their own way rather than following clear instructions.

