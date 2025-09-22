September 22, 2025 at 6:49 am

An Australian Reviewed The McDonald’s Food She Got In Italy. – ‘It tastes like you’re having a parma at the pub.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever eaten fast food in a country different than your own before?

There are some subtle differences and some big ones that you definitely don’t see coming.

An Australian woman named Sasha posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her visit to a McDonald’s in Italy went.

Sasha’s first item for review was a Baci McFlurry.

She said, “It’s like chocolate with nuts through it” and she gave the dessert a 9.3 rating out of 10.

Next up was the Provolone McChicken.

Sasha said, “It tastes like you’re having a parma at the pub, but in a burger.”

Sasha tried a variety of other items, including cheese and bacon balls, cheese fries with salsa, and a small block of parmesan cheese.

McDonald’s in Italy sounds pretty wild!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Because, who doesn’t love an international fast food review?

