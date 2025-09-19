September 19, 2025 at 2:55 pm

An Orthodontist Talked About How Zyn Can Affect Peoples’ Gums And Teeth. – ‘You do not want to be 40, 50 and have a lot of gum loss.’

We all have our vices…

And tobacco is a big one for people all across the globe!

We all know that tobacco products aren’t good for us, but hey, people are only human, right?

Still, an orthodontist named Dr. Sable wants you to know that using Zyn pouches isn’t a good idea.

Dr. Sable stitched her video to another TikTokker’s, a woman who said that she used Zyn and that the receding in her gums was getting worse.

The orthodontist told viewers that Zyn is bad for people’s gums and she explained, “If you put it in the same spot, what it can do is cause severe gum loss along your gum line down here, and it can cause bone loss.”

She added, “So if you’re doing that every day, along with not flossing properly every day, you’re gonna start to see your gums recede. And once they recede, there’s no way to regrow them. The only options are to have a gum graft or just have them managed.”

Dr. Sable continued, “If you’re really young and you’re using Zyn, this is your sign to stop or to go to your dentist. I promise you, you do not want to be 40, 50 and have a lot of gum loss and think, ‘Oh, man, if I had just stopped when I was 20, 25, this would not be here.”

She added, “A lot of gum loss can cause severe sensitivity and pain, and a lot of issues later in life. So, get ahead of it now, stop doing it. Go see your dentist and take care of your oral health.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

She thinks it’s best not to use that stuff at all!

